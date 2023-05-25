Gallup City Council hears public comment concerning potential abortion ban

Gallup may be the next city in New Mexico to pursue adopting an anti-abortion ordinance. Tensions ran high at the city’s council meeting late Tuesday evening as each side made its case in support of or opposition to the proposed ordinance.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Texas activists have made their way through New Mexico challenging a recently passed state law that protects reproductive and gender-affirming healthcare by presenting anti-abortion ordinances.

Mark Lee Dickson, director of Right to Life of East Texas and founder of Sanctuary Cities of the Unborn Initiative, pitched a similar ordinance that has already been adopted in places like Eunice, Edgewood, and Lea County that would limit the mailing of medication that could be used in an abortion.

"The purpose of these ordinances is to keep abortion out of communities" said Dickson.

Emotions were tense as 11 people from each side of the issue spoke, many breaking down into tears as they made their case.

Dr. Hannah Palm, an OB-GYN who provides care in Gallup spoke against the ordinance and said that keeping abortion legal keeps patients safe.

"I strongly believe that decisions about a patient's healthcare belong with the patient and a trained medical professional. Any restrictions would inhibit this process and severely threaten my ability to uphold my hippocratic oath" Palm said.

The City of Gallup has not yet decided if it will take up the proposed ordinance.

