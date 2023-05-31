U.S. Forest Service conducting prescribed burns in New Mexico despite red flag warnings

The Reserve Ranger District of the Gila National Forest began a prescribed fire on Tuesday at the southwestern part of the state – despite a red flag warning that takes effect Wednesday for that quadrant of New Mexico.

The burn southeast of Apache Creek is one of two scheduled for this week, with the second at the Sheep Basin Unit, south of Reserve.

The U.S. Forest Service has decided to continue with the prescribed fire despite a red flag warning. The firefighter workers in the area told the agency that operations looked normal and they would assess tomorrow morning whether they will continue by conducting a test burn.

A new state law prohibits prescribed burns during red flag events when high winds and low humidity increase fire danger. But U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Maribeth Pecotte told KUNM that as a federal agency, the state law does not apply. A spokesperson gave a similar statement to KRQE in April. The law was passed specifically in response to prescribed burns by the Forest Service last year that got out of control and became the biggest wildfire in state history.

Since then, the agency says it doubled the amount of resources by appointing burn bosses, having firefighters on standby at the edge of fires, and providing more equipment.

Without regular prescribed burns, officials say the pine forest gets overgrown which could create a more catastrophic fire.

Pecotte says the recent initiative of bringing in firefighters from outside the state to help with fires has been beneficial.

"They asked different questions because they weren't so familiar with the landscape. And they helped everybody see the big picture a little bit better," she said.

Meanwhile a lightning-caused fire remains zero percent contained. The Pass Fire began on May 17th due to a lightning strike near the Black Range District, 40 miles west of Winston. Although it has burned over 10,000 acres right now, Pecotte says the burn may be beneficial.

"We feel like this area really could benefit from having a little bit of fire coming through it, it could consume those large logs and other fuels that can contribute to a worse fire later."

The U.S. Forest Service does have prescribed burns scheduled into the summer for New Mexico.

