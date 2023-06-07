Taos summit will address barriers to addiction recovery

A summit in Taos later this week will focus on barriers to recovery people with addictions face, and organizers say they hope to see elected officials and members of the media as well as the public there.

Several organizations are leading the second annual People of Substance Summit in Taos, including the Northern New Mexico Rural Health Network and Taos Pueblo Recovery Works. Co-organizer Jim O’Donnell said the goal of the event is to move the conversation in state politics and media around addiction treatment towards more effective solutions.

"The day comes when somebody's like, 'I'm sick of this. I need help and I want off,' and yet, it's gonna take months to get them into treatment. There's not enough treatment services. There's not enough treatment centers," he said.

Talks at the summit will highlight challenges in employment, housing and treatment for those in recovery and will include speakers from Rio Arriba County Health and Human Services as well as organizations like Taos LEAD, HEART of Taos and Eagle Village Transitional Housing.

It will also feature speakers who are in recovery or on the road to recovery and have first-hand experience navigating the programs and services available.

The summit will be held at the Taos Pueblo Heritage Center from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to register online.

