Pojoaque Farmers' Market showcases Native performers

On a recent, breezy Wednesday at Poeh Cultural Center in Pojoaque Pueblo, guitarist and songwriter Ailani played music while people sold tomato plants and Frito pies.

It’s part of a weekly farmers market that has taken place for several years. Since last year it has also hosted performances by Native musicians and dancers.

Museum specialist Jazlyn Sanchez started inviting Native artists and dancers to play at the Wednesday market after the center, which showcases Indigenous history and art, received a grant.

"They love to be in our market, they love to perform, they love to just be around the Poeh Cultural Center," she said.

Sanchez said lots of people hear something they haven't before.

"I think the people that come here definitely don't know the majority of the artists that we have and the performers that we have, but now they do," she said.

She said as the center showcases Native art and history, it makes sense to expand its scope to the performing arts at the weekly event.