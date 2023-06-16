© 2023 KUNM
Local News

Pojoaque Farmers' Market showcases Native performers

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published June 16, 2023 at 5:06 PM MDT
Musician Ailiani plays at the Pojoaque Farmers' Market
Alice Fordham
/
KUNM
Musician Ailiani plays at the Pojoaque Farmers' Market

On a recent, breezy Wednesday at Poeh Cultural Center in Pojoaque Pueblo, guitarist and songwriter Ailani played music while people sold tomato plants and Frito pies.

It’s part of a weekly farmers market that has taken place for several years. Since last year it has also hosted performances by Native musicians and dancers.

Museum specialist Jazlyn Sanchez started inviting Native artists and dancers to play at the Wednesday market after the center, which showcases Indigenous history and art, received a grant.

"They love to be in our market, they love to perform, they love to just be around the Poeh Cultural Center," she said.

Sanchez said lots of people hear something they haven't before.

"I think the people that come here definitely don't know the majority of the artists that we have and the performers that we have, but now they do," she said.

She said as the center showcases Native art and history, it makes sense to expand its scope to the performing arts at the weekly event.

Tags
Local News Pojoaque PuebloNative American Arts & Culture
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
