Despite pushback, USDA plans to spray toxic insecticides in the Rio Chama watershed

Federal officials are set to use an insecticide that’s toxic to fish and insects over 25,000 acres of land in the Rio Chama watershed to kill native grasshoppers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is pressing forward with its plans despite conservationists arguing the indiscriminate spray will also kill thousands of pollinator species like bees, butterflies and beetles in its wake.

At issue is carbaryl. It’s a man-made pesticide that’s toxic to insects –– including grasshoppers that occasionally experience massive booms in population every couple of years.

The Environmental Protection Agency has identified potential human and ecological health risks from low-level exposure to the spray. It even contaminates water sources and harms aquatic wildlife in the process.

Kaitlin Haase is with the Xerces Society, an organization that advocates for the conservation of invertebrates and their habitats. She said this spray kills these insects that compete with cows for often limited rangeland foods.

“We’re going to have a huge loss of pollinators, of other insects that are really critical to fish, bird, mammal diets,” Haase said. “This particular pesticide is going to impact thousands, if not millions of individual insects.”

Haase said there’s no telling how the spray will affect other endangered wildlife in the Rio Chama watershed such as the New Mexico meadow jumping mouse, Mexican gray wolf and the Mexican spotted owl.

Haase wishes the federal government would compensate ranchers for losses and implement grazing management techniques to reduce grasshopper densities rather than using carbaryl.