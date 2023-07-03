Fireworks can trigger PTSD. Here are tips for coping and supporting others this July 4th

While fireworks lighting up the sky is a highlight of Fourth of July celebrations for many, the loud bangs, fire and smell that come along with them can be triggering for those living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. But there are ways to cope with the holiday’s explosions and support those who get reminded of their trauma.

People who’ve experienced a range of traumatic events may be triggered by fireworks, according to the National Center for PTSD . That can include combat veterans, but also anyone who has survived gun violence, an explosion or a fire.

Even if a person is aware they’re in a safe setting, like a family gathering, the fireworks can make their body react as though they’re in danger, setting off strong emotional reactions, according to mental health counselor Michael Lovato, student success specialist at the UNM Veteran and Military Resource Center.

While often people think of trauma reactions like flashbacks or acts of aggression, “sometimes it can be subtle things as well," said Lovato. “Someone might go quiet, they might become sweaty, [their] heart rate might increase. There can be shortness of breath. It could be the hands trembling. They might just physically not want to be there.”

Lovato recommends people prepare to cope with known and unknown triggers that might be unavoidable or pop up at events they would like to attend, like a fireworks display.

He said techniques to ground a person in their space or body can help. That can include noticing and describing the things around them, breathing slowly and deeply, or engaging the senses.

“If they’re out in public and they have something with them — it could be a candy, it could be food, it could be a drink — but really focusing on what that tastes like," he said. "Another way — if you’re at home, you can fill up a bucket with cold water with ice and usually people will dunk their faces in it. The body is going to react to that coldness. It really brings it back to that moment.”

Lovato said family and friends can check in with a person when they notice signs of distress, engaging or even distracting them. That could include a conversation, going on a walk, giving them something to fidget with or holding their hand.

As for what public event organizers can do, Lovato said advanced notice of potential triggers like a fireworks display is key and providing a safe space to retreat — like a medical tent providing crisis intervention — is even better.

Anyone in crisis can also call or text 988 to get support. Veterans can then press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.