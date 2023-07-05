Santa Fe eyes 'mansion tax' to fund affordable housing

Santa Fe is considering adopting a “mansion tax,” or an extra tax on homebuyers of houses over $1 million. The would go to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which supports new housing projects and efforts to keep residents in their homes.

The proposal would impose a 3% tax on the amount a buyer pays over $1 million. So, if a home costs $1.1 million, the buyer would pay $3,000.

City Councilors Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal are introducing the bill to the city’s Quality of Life committee tonight at a public meeting starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Cassutt says it would create a permanent and dedicated funding stream.

"We are asking these individuals who are coming in and who are creating the stress on our housing market for our local population and for your everyday workers to help us really address this challenging issue," Cassutt said.

The city estimates that the tax will bring in about $4.5 million per year. The Affordable Housing Trust Fund currently receives $3 million per year from the general fund. Cassutt says the city could decide to put the money from the general fund towards other uses if this bill passes.

The July 5 Quality of Life Committee hearing will also be streamed live on the City of Santa Fe's YouTube channel. Public comment on the proposal is scheduled for July 12th, and it’ll be up for a final vote on July 26th. If the city council passes the bill, it’ll be on the ballot in November.

