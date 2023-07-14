Albuquerque launches Operation Cooldown during a blistering weekend

As temperatures soar, the City of Albuquerque announced Operation Cooldown to help prevent overheating this weekend with cheap and free pool tickets, splash pads, sprinkler play and cooling centers for unhoused and at-risk people and pets.

Until Sunday, the entrance fee at West Mesa Aquatic Center, Sierra Vista, and Eisenhower pools will be $1. All other city pools will be free.

Wells Park Splash Pad and Cesar Chavez Splash Pad will have extended hours on Saturday and Sunday, from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Manzano Mesa Splash Pad will open from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

And for the first time, several parks are hosting sprinkler play sessions from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m..

"Our city parks are kind of like the front yards and backyards of our city. And we're very excited to bring back this classic water play," said Parks and Recreation Director Dave Simon.

Sprinkler play will be at the following locations:

Saturday

Alamosa Park – 1100 Bataan Dr SW 87121

Del Sol Park – 4300 Avenida Manana NE 87110

Paradise Skies Park – 6100 Sagittarius Ave NW 87114

Ross Enchanted Park– 2519 Algodones St NE 87112

Sunday

Sunrise Terrace Park – 850 102nd Street SW 87121

Bataan Park – 748 Tulane Dr NE 87106

Seville Park –6300 Burgos Ave NW 87114

Desert Ridge Park – 7300 Blue Cypress Ave NE 87113

Cooling centers for unhoused or at-risk people and pets are also open at the American Indian Center, Compassion Services Center and HopeWorks.