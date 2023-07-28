Conservationists fight for endangered species listings as climate change worsens

The number of animals and plants listed under the Endangered Species Act is starting to grow after a years-long lull –– with rising temperatures and the destruction of habitats to blame.

Now, environmental groups are trying to get threatened species listed before it’s too late, but they face a slow bureaucratic process.

The Endangered Species Act was passed by Congress in the 1970s with a vision to conserve the nation’s natural resources and environment.

Here in New Mexico, several species have a chance at landing on the list .

For example, there’s the Pecos pupfish and the Penasco least chipmunk , both of which have been stuck in a sort of bureaucratic purgatory for decades.

That, and the process overall is shockingly slow.

Tierra Curry is a senior scientist with the Center for Biological Diversity. She said the Service is supposed to determine if species warrant protection within two years of receiving a legal petition, but the average wait is about 12 years .

“We’re really risking the collapse of natural systems and so we can’t just go on with business as usual and think that protecting the environment is a side gig,” Curry said.

Curry said the center is making headway with a recent settlement in court on Monday that gives 24 species protection by the end of the year, following a lawsuit by the nonprofit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.