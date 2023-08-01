© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

New USDA center in Albuquerque aims to help urban growers

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published August 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM MDT
A small, urban vegetable garden
Alice Fordham
/
KUNM
A small, urban vegetable garden

There are plenty of people farming in urban areas. One is Clarence Hogue, of the Indigenous Farm Hub, who started a farm in Corrales, near Albuquerque, during the first days of the pandemic, when some families lost their income and were short of food

"We thought, let's try growing some food for people, families," he said. Now the farm grows about 40 types of vegetables and through a Community Supported Agriculture program, they subsidize produce for some local families.

However, Nickolas Goodman, the district conservationist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture office in Albuquerque, said such urban growers haven't always received a lot of help.

"People have been having small gardens and small farms in urban areas for a long time now, but we just haven't really served them," he said.

Now, the USDA is investing in new offices nationwide to help people growing food in cities. One of these new Urban Service Centers is in Albuquerque.

Goodman said the typical client is anyone in and around the city growing any amount of food for sale.

“We can work with people with a small scale as they are growing as long as they are performing a service for their community," he said.

The center can help come up with sustainable farming plans, including addressing things like erosion or water depletion. And the staff there can also help guide growers on how to apply for a grant to, for instance, build a hoop house.

The center is open now at 100 Sun Avenue Northeast. Farmers can use these contact details to call or make an appointment.

In a separate initiative, two USDA business workshops are being held at the same address on August 8 and 9, for farmers to learn about how to apply for grants. People interested can call 505-761-4940 for more information.

Tags
Local News Nick GoodmanClarence HogueU.S. Department of Agriculture
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
See stories by Alice Fordham