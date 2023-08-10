Host Gene Grant signs off at NM PBS after almost 20 years

A mainstay of New Mexico local news is moving on. Gene Grant has been the host of New Mexico in Focus for nearly two decades and worked at the Albuquerque Tribune, Albuquerque Journal and Weekly Alibi before that. Friday, Aug. 11, will be his last time hosting the New Mexico PBS program and he spoke with KUNM about the impact he hopes his time there has had on the community.

GENE GRANT: I would hope that folks would come away with the understanding that there was — as our Star Trek friends might say — a prime directive at work here. You know, I had a goal pretty much for every show or every interview. Every time I went in I would really kind of grind on these things, you know, not just the night before, but if it was an author, especially, finishing a book or something. You know, you've done this, of course, the same way Nash. It just sort of gets in you, and then you just — you're ready to go. I would hope folks would understand that there was every effort made for every place that needed illumination that we could as possible through our format at New Mexico PBS. We can't do everything, certainly, but there are lots of ways a show like ours can put a spotlight on very serious issues here that need time, that need discussion, that need debate more than anything else before we can make decisions about making policy. And I think that's where the show's impact is part of the New Mexico puzzle here. And I'm very proud of what we've been able to, as a team, accomplished over there to be part of that conversation.

KUNM: Since your departure was announced, I've been seeing comments and well-wishes kind of just pouring in on social media from journalists, newsmakers and viewers alike — many highlighting the way that you have done your work. How would you describe your approach to interviewing and facilitating all these newsworthy conversations?

GRANT: I’ve always got to find an emotional hook. Like, "What's going on here that means something to people?" And how I do that is just to flip the POV as best I can. Meaning not just, "What do people need?" But "What do people want out of this emotionally?" Is there something here that will spur someone to action? Is there something I can ask of this interviewee that would make somebody sit up and say, "Hey, let me take a deeper dive here and what this is all about?" Something has to be felt in the gut and, being part of that process, you do have to have a goal. It's not just a flatline thing, just "Thanks for coming in. Thanks for answering my questions, we'll see you next go round." There has to be something to take away.

KUNM: You recently hosted a panel discussion on In Focus about the changing ecosystem of journalism. And, you know, there's no doubt that the media landscape has shifted considerably since you started as a television host in 2006 and then worked in print before that. How have you observed our role as journalists change over the years? And how have you worked to respond to those shifts?

GRANT: I've always tried to be very current with anything tech, stuff like that. I'm a I'm a tech nerd. I worked for tech companies years ago. And I mention that because — you use it a lot yourself — technology is a big part of our reporting, gathering toolkit now. And so, there's ways to stay current and to stay relevant, I think, with the changing arc of the news business. But what's interesting to me though, Nash, I think what's changed the most is I would say right now we are in a bit of a golden age when it comes to news gathering and reporting here in the Albuquerque Metro. With the advent of New Mexico In Depth, you know, Source New Mexico, there's a lot — I'm getting myself in trouble here by leaving people out, but you know what I mean. There's lots and lots of folks and everybody's supporting each other and trying to get each other to the next level. There's a lot of activity in a younger generation that I very much admire, that I think bodes extremely well. You add in the Santa Fe papers and all the activity up there. It's just that a lot of good things are going on right now.

KUNM: This is your last week hosting New Mexico In Focus. What can we expect for your final episode?

GRANT: Ah, good fun. We're going to go way back, of course, as you might imagine, in time. We found some epic early footage, including my first go round, which was a co-host situation with the wonderful David O'Leary Garcia. But also, even before that, a really fun interview I did with the previous host, Kate Nelson. And we talk about the state of journalism. And it's really fascinating to watch how much it echoes the conversations we are having right now.

KUNM: So much has changed, but maybe not so much.

GRANT: That's right.

KUNM: And of course, your many devoted viewers wouldn't let me get away with not asking you what's next. Where can they find you next, Gene?

GRANT: Well, it's not going to be in the news business. It's going to be with an organization I have a massive amount of respect for, and that is Animal Protection of New Mexico. I'm going to be their chief program and policy officer for animals in science. They were instrumental in getting the chimpanzees released out of labs in Alamogordo and into sanctuary in Louisiana — a very big deal around here. And I'll be continuing on a lot of that kind of work. It's not work that gets applauded a whole lot because you put your head down, your work super hard and no one really sees what's going on. It's one of those things and I'm really ready for it.