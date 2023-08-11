© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

CYFD working out new systems after deciding to allow foster children to keep benefits

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published August 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM MDT
CYFD announces foster youth retain federal benefits
Flickr
/
Flickr
CYFD announces foster youth retain federal benefits

The Children, Youth, and Families Department recently decided to allow children in state custody to keep federal benefits owed to them, instead of using those payments to support foster care.

The decision to allow children in CYFD custody to retain their federal payments like Supplemental Security Income benefits is unprecedented and one where New Mexico could be leading the way nationally.

Secretary Teresa Casados said this is a new concept for the department and they’re still in the process of figuring out what policies need to be put in place and how children will access this money in the future.

"There will be lots of conversation about what that should look like as we roll it out and then we’ll put policies and procedures in place at the agency," said Casados.

Casados said the agency is doing a lot for kids ages 18-21 through their Fostering Connections program that makes sure they have a stable foundation in order to be out in the world and this decision will be part of that.

"We’ll really look at financial literacy for those kids and ensure that’s part of what they learn to make the right decisions when they’re handed a lump sum of money upon exiting the system" Casados said.

The agency is currently in its budget planning process and will be taking a look at how much they have spent in past years in order to request additional funding to make up for the loss of funding.

Tags
Local News CYFDTeresa CasadosFoster Care
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez
Related Content
  • News
    Let's talk about our troubled foster care system
    Taylor Velazquez
    Let's Talk New Mexico, 4/27/23: Three years ago, the state promised to stop housing foster youth in offices and youth shelters that don't have the necessary mental healthcare resources. However, a recent reporting series found that these practices are still going on amongst many other challenges. , we’ll take a look at the current standing of our child welfare system and what it will take to ensure foster youth are finding supportive placements, while working to comply with the Kevin S. lawsuit.
  • News
    Let's talk about improving our foster care system
    Taylor Velazquez
    On the last Let’s Talk New Mexico we discussed our state’s troubled foster care system. After many listener calls and emails and many new questions, we’ve decided to continue the conversation this week – focusing on solutions.
Load More