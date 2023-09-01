© 2023 KUNM
Local News

CYFD commits to ending office stays for foster youth under its care

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published September 1, 2023 at 1:05 PM MDT
dh121815a/a-sec-metro/12182015 The State of New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, 1031 Lamberton Place NE in Albuquerque, photographed on Friday December 18, 2015. (Dean Hanson/Albuquerque Journal)
Dean Hanson
/
Albuquerque Journal
Interim Secretary Teresa Casados promises to end office stays at CYFD

The Children, Youth, and Families Department has faced scrutiny in the past years for placing foster youth in their office to stay for periods of time. At a legislative committee meeting this past week, interim Secretary Teresa Casados committed to ending these stays by working on restructuring the department. But Casados does not say there is a definite date for the stays to end.

Under Interim Secretary Teresa Casados, CYFD is undergoing a restructuring process.

Casados committed at a Health and Human Services committee meeting to end office stays at the department. According to a KRQE report and another by Searchlight NM, foster youth have reported sleeping on the floor at a CYFD receiving center in Albuquerque for weeks.

Casados said while that center has had its licensure revoked, the department is working with the behavioral health department to reinstate it, since centers like this are crucial for finding youth stable placement when first coming into the system.

"And I can tell you it’s a scary system to enter into. So, staff there to have the sensitivity to understand that and understand the trauma that those kids are placed in and the patience to the moment they walk in the door," said Casados.

While Casados does not have a timeline of when office stays will stop, CYFD wants to reopen the receiving center in Albuquerque and also open another center in the south of the state.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.

CYFDTeresa CasadosFoster CareFoster Kids
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
