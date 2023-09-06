© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Wildland firefighters were told they would receive a 50% pay boost. Turns out, it was a mistake.

KUNM | By Bryce Dix
Published September 6, 2023 at 2:07 PM MDT
Province of British Columbia
/
Flickr

Over the Labor Day weekend, thousands of wildland firefighters were told they’d be receiving a 50% bump in their pay. It was welcome news since a temporary pay raise is set to expire this month.

But, as it turns out, those raises were a mistake.

According to documents and emails sent to KUNM these massive pay bumps were sent only to firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service.

Some firefighters even reported having extra money deposited in their accounts.

Then, on Tuesday morning, the Forest Service sent out an organization-wide email claiming the staggering bump was a mistake thanks to new “upgrades” to their pay delivery system and these notifications occurred “unintentionally.”

KUNM spoke with a wildland firefighter based here in the Southwest, who said when the raises turned out to be fake, they feared others might quit or prematurely retire –– adding to a slew of job vacancies across the country. This person spoke on the condition of anonymity because of a fear of retaliation.

Currently, a temporary base pay raise of 50% or $20,000 - depending on whichever came first - is set to expire on September 30th. A bill making its rounds in Congress would boost pay permanently, though a potential government shutdown on October 1 could delay it.

Forest Service Deputy Chief for Business Operations Antoine Dixon emailed the statement it sent out to firefighters to KUNM.

Over the weekend I became aware that many employees in wildland firefighting positions received notifications from our electronic personnel management system reflecting a significant increase in total annual salary. I am writing directly to all employees, including those affected, to inform you that this notification was an error.

We are currently making upgrades to the pay delivery system and these notifications occurred unintentionally as part of those upgrades. We are working to correct the issue. I am confident that all payments issued for work between August 13 – 26, 2023, were correct. However, if any employee has questions, please review the earnings and leave statement or call Human Resources Management.

I apologize for the confusion this has caused. This error is not related to our ongoing effort toward a permanent pay fix for wildland firefighters considering the upcoming expiration of the temporary pay supplement. Secretary Vilsack, Under Secretary Wilkes, Chief Moore and others continue to work diligently in service to that effort. A special thank you to employees who continue to make sacrifices to protect communities while facing uncertainty in the expiration of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law pay supplements.

Tags
Local News fire seasonpay equityfirefightersU.S. Forest ServiceSouthwestFirst Responders
Bryce Dix
Bryce Dix is our local host for NPR's Morning Edition.
See stories by Bryce Dix
Related Content
  • Idaho wildland firefighters battle a blaze.
    Local News
    Wildland firefighters win pay rise - but is it enough?
    Bryce Dix
    During a historically devastating fire season, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that wildland firefighters will receive a temporary pay raise and benefits like mental health services will be more readily available. Firefighters think the hike is promising, though it may not be enough to retain future firefighters in the southwest.
  • Prescribed burns are a commonly used land management technique that reduces the amount of combustible material (leaf litter and dead grass naturally occurring in the natural landscape) and performed only when conditions such as humidity, wind, and temperature are ideal for managing fires and not conducted unless all required weather conditions are met.
    News
    Let's Talk forest management
    Bryce Dix
    New Mexico is in the middle of one of its most devastating fire seasons to date –– with the largest wildfire in the state’s history scorching hundreds of thousands of acres of land. This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss year-round forest management practices designed to stop fires like these from happening, a controversial planned burn that became the Hermits Peak Fire, and the evolving role of firefighting in the U.S.
Load More