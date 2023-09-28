Wildland firefighters fear being left behind as government shutdown looms

Federal employees across the nation are now being warned of a possible nationwide shutdown this weekend if congressional leadership fails to decide on a funding solution.

Come Sunday, if there’s no movement in Congress, firefighters will be expected to man the fire line without pay, though they should eventually receive back pay.

Ben Strahan heads a crew of elite wildland firefighters called “hotshots” in the Eldorado National Forest. He said working conditions in the forest are abysmal and not getting paid would feel like a punch to the gut.

“It's really important for people to know that we are suffering,” Strahan said.

At the same time, a temporary pay hike is set to expire on October 1st. USFS Deputy Chief Jaelith Hall-Rivera said in a US Senate hearing that if it isn't extended, as many as 30 to 50% of the firefighting workforce might leave.

All of this has been exacerbated by the shutdown threat. A bill introduced by Congress aiming to raise firefighter pay can’t be heard by lawmakers if the government is at a standstill.

However, some have criticized the proposed legislation, pointing out that compared to the current temporary pay scale, potential new rates incentivize firefighters to take on more road assignments and overtime to make the same amount of cash. That, and some would make less overall.

The proposal goes in direct contradiction with a self-imposed USFS review of hotshot working conditions released this month that shows pressure to work long hours brings fatigue and burnout in a difficult job market.

If it wasn’t already enough, USFS firefighters were also mistakenly told they would receive a 50% increase in their pay after a pay delivery system hiccup sent emails unintentionally to thousands of staff members.

With this rollercoaster of ups and downs, Strahan said they feel forgotten.

“Understand my value,” Strahan said. “How much do I mean to you? If I'm just a warm body, then replace me, that's fine. I don’t want to be a name on a piece of paper.”

If feuds over conflicting funding plans continue, this will be the fourth partial shutdown of the federal government in a decade.