NM Agriculture experts highlight benefits of future farm bill despite Congress stalling

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published October 5, 2023 at 4:57 PM MDT
Scott Warman
/
Unsplash

Congress avoided a government shutdown last week with a stopgap funding measure. However, the all-important farm bill, which is passed every five years, expired on September 30. Despite the chaos in Washington, state agriculture experts highlighted benefits the new farm bill will eventually bring during a legislative committee this week.

Representatives from New Mexico’s farm industry highlighted programs that will be included in a future farm bill that benefit many New Mexicans during a meeting of the Water and Natural Resources Committee.

Pam Roy, executive director for Farm to Table, said more than a quarter of New Mexicans benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). That falls under the nutrition title, or section, of the bill and is projected to make up 84% of the new version.

“There's this really amazing program in the Farm Bill which is called the Double Up Food Bucks. That means if I'm a SNAP recipient and I go to my local farmers market, I can actually double my purchase,” she said.

Around 5 and half million state dollars has been leveraged through this food initiative.

Even with the expired farm bill, food assistance programs like SNAP will continue because they’re permanent programs that receive funds through the appropriations process.

But even though SNAP will continue to disperse funds, the amount of money available could change based on the federal budget outcome or changes made to the new farm bill. Republicans are pushing for limits on SNAP, including work requirements, and Democrats have warned they would not vote for a bill with those in it.

The House and Senate Agriculture committees have set a new deadline for December 31, 2023. If a farm bill has not been passed, they will have to request an extension.

