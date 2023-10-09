© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Early voting begins and online registration ends for NM local elections

KUNM | By Nash Jones
Published October 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM MDT
A secure ballot drop box sits in front of the Bernalillo County headquarters in downtown Albuquerque. Absentee ballots can be requested online or by mail until Oct. 24 for the 2023 local election. They can be mailed back or dropped off at any polling location or drop box. County clerks' offices serve as the only early voting sites until Oct. 21, when some counties open additional locations. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023.
Nash Jones
/
KUNM
A secure ballot drop box sits in front of the Bernalillo County headquarters in downtown Albuquerque. Absentee ballots can be requested online or by mail until Oct. 24 for the 2023 local election. They can be mailed back or dropped off at any polling location or drop box. County clerks' offices serve as the only early voting sites until Oct. 21, when some counties open additional locations. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023.

While campaigns and news coverage of next year’s general election are already well underway, there’s actually an election to vote in before that one. Early voting starts Tuesday for the Nov. 7 local election and, while online registration ends Monday, Oct. 9, would-be voters can still register when they go to cast their ballot.

While not all cities and towns have opted into New Mexico’s “Regular Local Election,” which is held every-other-November alternating with the general election, all counties are holding one.

Many ballots will feature municipal leaders, like city councilors, and bond measures. Even more will include candidates for school boards along with soil, conservation and water conservation district supervisors.

Early voting is held at county clerk’s offices across the state. Some will open more locations on Oct. 21.

Online voter registration closes as early voting begins, but in-person registration remains available at polling places through Election Day itself by bringing an ID.

Counties are also starting to mail out absentee ballots. Any voter can request one by Oct. 24 to fill out at home. They can then be mailed back or dropped off at a voting site or drop box. Since they must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7, Bernalillo County recommends hand-delivering ballots after Nov. 2 rather than mailing them.

Tags
Local News Election DayElectionsRegular Local ElectionLocal electionsabsentee ballotssame-day registrationearly voting
Nash Jones
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays on KUNM, 5-7 p.m. MT). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
See stories by Nash Jones
Related Content
Load More