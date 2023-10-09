Early voting begins and online registration ends for NM local elections

While campaigns and news coverage of next year’s general election are already well underway, there’s actually an election to vote in before that one. Early voting starts Tuesday for the Nov. 7 local election and, while online registration ends Monday, Oct. 9, would-be voters can still register when they go to cast their ballot.

While not all cities and towns have opted into New Mexico’s “Regular Local Election,” which is held every-other-November alternating with the general election, all counties are holding one.

Many ballots will feature municipal leaders, like city councilors, and bond measures. Even more will include candidates for school boards along with soil, conservation and water conservation district supervisors.

Early voting is held at county clerk’s offices across the state. Some will open more locations on Oct. 21.

Online voter registration closes as early voting begins, but in-person registration remains available at polling places through Election Day itself by bringing an ID.

Counties are also starting to mail out absentee ballots. Any voter can request one by Oct. 24 to fill out at home. They can then be mailed back or dropped off at a voting site or drop box. Since they must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7, Bernalillo County recommends hand-delivering ballots after Nov. 2 rather than mailing them.