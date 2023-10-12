Sheriff’s department won’t enforce gun ban at Bernalillo County parks and playgrounds

A federal judge in Albuquerque Wednesday ruled that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s temporary ban on carrying firearms at public parks and playgrounds can take effect. Despite that, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department said it will not be enforcing it.

The order initially banned carrying guns in all public spaces in Bernalillo County. When U.S. District Judge David Urias blocked that part from being enforced last month, the governor narrowed it to apply only to public parks and playgrounds, where children are often found. The judge gave the go-ahead to that version.

He found that, “playgrounds are ‘sensitive places’ and are excepted from the Second Amendment's commands,” according to his ruling.

But, when asked last week whether a ban at playgrounds would be enforceable or effective at stemming gun violence, Sheriff John Allen said "no and no."

“It wouldn’t make a difference because, again, you’re just going after law-abiding citizens with firearms,” he said. “And it does nothing to drive down gun crime or any other crime — whether it’s at a playground or somewhere else. It’s not common sense to me at all.”

And Thursday, after the judge's ruling, the Sheriff's Office told KUNM in an email that the department will not enforce the ban in playgrounds or parks.

“Though we acknowledge the order's intent, our attention is on the pressing violent crime issues in our community,” wrote department spokesperson Jayme Fuller-Gonzales.

Lujan Grisham said at a news conference Tuesday that the order is another tool to help keep New Mexicans safe and that the evidence bears that out. “The more guns you have on the streets, the less safe it is,” she said.

In a statement after the ruling, the governor wrote that the state will begin enforcing the order through civil citations, adding that she “looks forward” to Bernalillo County doing the same.

The order is set to expire in three weeks, on Nov. 3.