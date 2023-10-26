Albuquerque voters to decide on millions in infrastructure improvements

Albuquerque voters have a number of bonds on their ballot this year to fund city infrastructure. Over $88 million dollars across three general obligation bonds would go toward improving city roads, buildings, animal shelters, storm sewer systems, and energy conservation if passed.

Street and transportation bond

Albuquerque consistently ranks among the most dangerous metros for pedestrians. This election, voters will weigh whether to invest millions in road and transportation improvements, some of which will directly affect the safety of walkers and bikers.

The city street and transportation bond would allocate over $50 million dollars to improvements that include rehabbing transportation facilities, repaving roads, reconstructing major intersections and repairing bridges. Shawn Maden, the city’s capital planner, said many of the projects also serve pedestrians.

“We do have the ADA sidewalk improvements, trails and bikeways to give alternate paths — that’s mandated to be a minimum of 5% of the overall bond question,” he said. “We do have more intersection signalization to help with people crossing, some street lighting so things are safer, definitely at night.”

Vision Zero is the city’s initiative to eliminate pedestrian deaths and serious injuries. While the program is set to receive $1 million from the bond, spokesperson for the city’s Department of Municipal Development Dan Mayfield said the other bond project will also include its efforts.

“Overall with all of our road projects, Vision Zero ideas and recommendations are just incorporated,” he said.

Some of the specific intersections that will get an overhaul if the bond passes include Lomas at University, Paseo del Norte at Unser, and Alameda at Barstow.

Energy and water conservation, public facilities and systems modernization bond

This bond, as evidenced by its name, issues bond money to a slew of projects.

The largest share of the $24,155,000 bond would fund the design and construction of energy conservation and renewable energy projects. That effort would see $6 million in funding were the bond to pass.

Numerous public facilities would also get an upgrade. That includes $2 million for repairing the roofs of city buildings, another $2 million for general building rehab, and $1 million specifically for the Plaza del Sol building on 2nd and Roma, which houses the City Clerk’s Office and Albuquerque Planning Department among others. Several parking garages would also get safety upgrades.

The city’s animal shelters would see $2.5 million dollars for improvements, including purchasing equipment and vehicles. Additionally, the city would issue $1.5 million to build veterinary clinics.

The city would also upgrade its IT infrastructure under the bond. A total of about $2.4 million would be invested in its network equipment, GIS systems, technology used for general business and operations, along with its cyber security program.

Storm sewer system bond

This bond would have the city issue over $14 million for storm system maintenance and improvements.

Over a third of that would go toward “green stormwater drainage management” in the city’s Southeast Heights. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, this kind of infrastructure is “designed to mimic nature and capture rainwater where it falls,” reducing and treating stormwater at its source.

Other projects set to see part of the bond money involve flood mitigation, stormwater treatment, pump stations, advanced planning, along with an emergency action plan for city dams.

The city’s bonds are paid for by property taxes, though approval of this year’s bonds won’t increase the tax rate. According to the city, the amount is determined by tax payments, the 13-year bond repayment schedule, the tax collection rate and tax base growth.

Election day is Nov. 7. Early voting is already underway.

