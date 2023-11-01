© 2023 KUNM
Affordable housing is a key issue in the Los Ranchos mayoral race

KUNM | By Nash Jones
Published November 1, 2023 at 6:43 PM MDT
The Village Center Project, including 204 affordable housing units, as of July
Courtesy Village of Los Ranchos
The Village Center Project, including 204 affordable housing units, under construction in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque on July 24, 2023.

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque is a small village with agricultural roots near the city's north valley. The semi-rural community is also an expensive place to live. The median home listing was $1.2 million in September, according to Realtor.com. The affordability of housing amid an aging demographic has become a key debate in the four-way contest for mayor.

Several affordable housing developments are underway in the village, stirring considerable controversy among its residents. Maybe none more so than the Village Center Project on 4th and Osuna.

The site is under construction and will include a three-story building with 204 affordable housing units as well as retail and a hotel, according to the village website. Some residents protested at last year’s groundbreaking, arguing it doesn’t align with village values or their expectations for the project.

Candidate Joe Craig is the president of Friends of Los Ranchos, a nonprofit that bills itself as “preserving” the village and opposes the development, filing complaints in district court about the process by which it came about.

Craig said at a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters that there’s not enough parking planned for the dense residence. He also argued local shops will suffer.

“We are a unique village. We have destination businesses,” he said. “If we do tons of housing, our traffic goes away. We do not have the infrastructure to support that. People will not come down here.”

Incumbent mayor Don Lopez said the project was already underway when he took office in an effort to welcome younger people and retirees looking to downsize. He said it’s “nearly impossible” for the average person to buy a home in the village.

“I’ll work with the Citizens Advisory Committee that I created last year and hopefully, with all of the talent we have in the village of Los Ranchos, we can come up with some kind of an answer to this problem,” he said.

Challenger Gilbert Benavides, a village trustee, said he’d also like to see more young people move to Los Ranchos, but “it’s always going to be a very expensive place to live.”

“There’s really not a whole lot to do about that,” he said. “But there might be some opportunities to build smaller-scale apartments.”

Meanwhile, candidate and fellow village trustee George Radnovich worked on the project in his capacity as a landscape architect. He wrote in an op-ed in the Albuquerque Journalthat it was already in progress when he joined the board and that he has “tried to make the best of an already problematic situation.”

“I don’t have a silver bullet for affordability in the village,” he said.

He said the village needs some accessible housing for younger people, but the amount should be “relative.” He agreed with Lopez that residents should be better engaged on how to move forward.

Radnovich told the League of Women Voters that the greatest need from the next mayor is to “heal the wounds brought about by development” in the community. 

Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 4. If you haven’t yet mailed your absentee ballot, it’s recommended you hand deliver it so it arrives on time, by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

This coverage is brought to you with support from the Thornburg Foundation. 
Tags
Local News 2023 electionsLocal electionsRegular Local ElectionLos Ranchosaffordable housingmayoral race
Nash Jones
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays on KUNM, 5-7 p.m. MT). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
See stories by Nash Jones
Related Content
  • Albuquerque City Council districts. Four of the nine seats are up for election on Nov. 7, 2023, with only one incumbent running for reelection.
    Local News
    Four Albuquerque City Council seats are up for grabs, along with its partisan balance
    Nash Jones
    Next month’s election will reshape the Albuquerque City Council, with four of the nine seats up for grabs. How it shakes out could make or break Democratic Mayor Tim Keller’s ability to follow through on his agenda. The last council election saw it inch to the right — a balance that could be bolstered or reversed with two seats held by Democrats and two held by Republicans on the ballot.
  • Albuquerque Fire Rescue ladder truck
    Local News
    Albuquerque bonds to tackle key election issues of public safety and housing
    Nash Jones
    Two of the seven City of Albuquerque bonds on the ballot in the Nov. 7 election go towards issues top-of-mind for many residents, elected officials and city council candidates alike: public safety and housing. Albuquerque Fire Rescue — not police — would see the biggest chunk of the $25 million public safety bond, and affordable housing would get the single largest windfall from another $35 million pot of money up for voter approval.
  • Signs inform drivers on Central Avenue in Albuquerque about a HAWK signal for pedestrians crossing mid-block and a bus-only lane for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit line. Road infrastructure, including pedestrian safety initiatives, will be on the ballot in the city in the local election on Nov. 7, 2023.
    Local News
    Albuquerque voters to decide on millions in infrastructure improvements
    Nash Jones
    Albuquerque voters have a number of bonds on their ballot this year to fund city infrastructure. Over $88 million dollars across three general obligation bonds would go toward improving city roads, buildings, animal shelters, storm sewer systems, and energy conservation if passed.
  • Central New Mexico Community College's main campus in Albuquerque
    Local News
    Educational facilities, CNM and APS would receive millions with voter approval
    Nash Jones
    Albuquerque residents have several bonds on their ballots this election related to education. Central New Mexico Community College, Albuquerque Public Schools, and city libraries and museums all stand to receive millions in public funding for capital projects. The largest of the three, which will appear on Bernalillo and Sandoval County ballots, is for CNM, which stands to receive $80 million for campus improvements.
