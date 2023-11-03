Advocates call for abolition of Mexican gray wolf population area

For the second time this year, a well-known wolf nicknamed “Asha” has wandered outside of the established Mexican gray wolf population area in southern New Mexico.

Advocates are now calling on the federal and state agencies to abolish the area, which they call “arbitrary” and “political.”

Stretching from Eastern Arizona to Southern New Mexico, the wolf recovery zone is meant to keep close tabs on the endangered species while, at the same time, giving a designated space to boost their population.

Equipped with a radio-collar, Mexican wolf 2754 or “Asha,” has crossed the boundary bordering the southern edge of Interstate 40 and was last seen in the Jemez Mountains.

Though, this isn’t the first time this has happened.

Back in January, the wolf was captured well outside of the set boundaries near Taos. She was then later returned to the to the Arizona wilderness this past summer.

“I think this is probably a growing trend as the Mexican wolf population grows,” said Chris Smith, an advocate with WildEarth Guardians.

He said Asha’s renewed adventure to find a potential mate in Colorado could push the boundaries of where wolves are allowed to roam in the Southwest.

“If we allow these wolves to truly recover and reestablish themselves throughout their range,I think that that shows we are capable of righting historical wrongs,” Smith said. “We're capable as a species of humility and coexistence with animals that have historically been misunderstood.”

Smith added he’d like to see a complete abolition of the population area, so lobos could diversify their gene pool and better adapt to the increasing effects of climate change.

A slew of environmental organizations have called for an expansion of the recovery area –– especially into the Southern Rocky Mountains and the Grand Canyon. The current boundaries are also being challenged in court.

A decision hasn’t yet been made if Asha will be sedated and moved elsewhere.