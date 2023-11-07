Casting a ballot in NM on Election Day 2023

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, is Election Day across New Mexico. Whether or not a particular municipality is participating in the Regular Local Election this year, all 33 counties will hold a vote.

There are no statewide offices or issues on the ballot this year. Instead, voters will decide on various local offices and ballot measures related to their municipality, county or school district.

Those casting a ballot in person just have to be in line before closing time at 7 p.m.

Those who are not yet registered to vote can do so with a photo ID immediately before casting a ballot using Same Day Voter Registration.

It is too late to mail absentee ballots at this point. Instead, voters should plan to hand deliver them to a polling site or ballot drop box by 7 p.m. Only a caregiver or an immediate family member can turn a ballot in on behalf of a voter.

Mailed ballots can be tracked on the Secretary of State’swebsite. If a voter sees their county clerk has not yet received or accepted their ballot, they can vote in person instead. Voters simply must ask a poll worker to void their mailed ballot and sign an affidavit. A new in-person ballot will then be issued to them.