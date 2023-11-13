APS seeks community input on the qualities of its next superintendent

Albuquerque Public Schools is seeking the public’s input on the search for its next superintendent. It’s hosting in-person “community conversations” this week and has also posted a survey online. APS is asking community members about the qualities they want to see in the district’s next leader.

At a summit unveiling the district’s strategic plan this summer, APS senior and member of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council Amaranta Manzanares-Juarez, spoke about who she hopes are among the candidates.

“Definitely someone who has priorities in diversity and really is, like, hearing from the students,” she said.

Superintendent Scott Elder’s contract is up at the end of June. He said the district is “trying to do a better job” of tapping community and student expertise when making decisions, like who his replacement should be. He said the school board will use the input when evaluating candidates.

“They want to hear from the students, they want to hear from the parents and they want to hear from the community at large,” he told KUNM.

Those who can’t attend a meeting this week can fill out an online survey instead. It closes next Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The board could make its selection by the end of January for a July 1 start date, according to the APS website. The job posting closes next month on Dec. 12.

The first meeting is Monday, Nov. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at West Mesa High School. Another will be held Thursday, Nov. 16, from 6-8 p.m. at Manzano High School.

