© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new children’s book spreads awareness of disease that disproportionately affects New Mexicans

KUNM | By Megan Myscofski
Published November 17, 2023 at 8:41 AM MST
Courtesy of Aditi Kantipuly
Courtesy of Aditi Kantipuly
/
Courtesy of Aditi Kantipuly
Biscochito is a children's book about a grandmother who has Cerebral Cavernomas.

There’s a new children’s book to help kids understand a genetic disease that disproportionately affects New Mexicans. “Bizcochito” tells the story of a grandmother with Cerebral Cavernomas baking the state cookie with her grandson.

“Today's quite special, and Mateo can't wait. For a time with his Nana is always so great,” Esperanza Martinez reads from the book. “‘What are we making?’ said Mateo with cheer. ‘We're making some bizcochitos, Mateo my dear.’”

Martinez was diagnosed with Cerebral Cavernomas, or CCM, in 2022, which is a genetic malformation that causes a variety of neurological symptoms. Martinez now helps a University of New Mexico team get the word out about CCM and the book.

“It tells a very great story and it's more than CCM. It talks about safety and protecting your children's heads,” she said.

Dr. Aditi Kantipuly is a physician and visiting scholar at UNM. She co-wrote the book with help from community members who have CCM or have relatives with it. She said the disease is found disproportionately in New Mexico.

“Our working hypothesis is that this condition has been brought down by Cristobal Baca in the 16th Century, who came from Spain and migrated to New Mexico and passed this mutation onto his descendants,” Kantipuly said.

She said the UNM Department of Neurology is not only working on getting these books out to families and schools in New Mexico. It’s also using funding from Senator Ben Ray Lujan’s office to create a statewide registry to support research as well as educating primary care providers on the disease and how to test for it.

“This illness can masquerade as something a little bit more benign,” Kantipuly said.

And it sometimes goes untreated for long periods of time. She’s hoping the book and other work they’re doing can change that.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners. 
Tags
Local News University of New MexicoUNM Neurology DepartmentBiscochitos
Megan Myscofski
Megan Myscofski is a reporter with KUNM's Poverty and Public Health Project.
See stories by Megan Myscofski
Related Content
  • The University of New Mexico's College of Nursing.
    Local News
    Federal funds aim to grow NM’s nursing workforce as shortage persists
    Nash Jones
    While the national nursing shortage may be easing, vacancies still haven’t returned to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a study from Nursing Solutions Inc. In New Mexico, the most recent data showed 9,000 RN job postings in the state as of last summer. The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center has announced it’s set to receive millions in federal funds to address the gap, particularly in rural areas.
  • The Environmental Protection Agency presents UNM’s Southwest Environmental Finance Center with a check for $4 million to help underserved communities navigate the process of applying for federal water project funds on July 24th, 2023.
    Local News
    UNM grant will help underserved communities get water funding
    Megan Myscofski
    Millions of dollars are coming to New Mexico for water projects through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2022, but not everyone who needs it has the knowledge or time required to apply.The University of New Mexico announced it will receive $4 million to help underserved communities in the state navigate the process.
Load More