© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Restaurant Association gives Thanksgiving cooking safety tips

KUNM | By Megan Myscofski
Published November 21, 2023 at 2:21 PM MST
Root vegetables and lemon
Sharon Molerus
/
flickr.com
Root vegetables and lemon

A lot of great food is about to grace tables across New Mexico for Thanksgiving, but the prep work involved can lead to fires or food poisoning, if you’re not careful.

Tom Schuch is the education director at the New Mexico Restaurant Association, and he said home chefs absolutely should not skip defrosting a raw turkey before it gets into the oven.

“It will be burned on the outside and raw in the center,” he said.

However it gets to the oven, a turkey should hit at least 165 degrees Farenheit in the center before it comes out. Schuch said no kitchen is complete without a cooking thermometer.

He also warned against deep frying a turkey unless you really know what you’re doing.

“Especially if you drop a turkey into hot oil with the turkey being wet,” he said. “It could really bubble up and be really dangerous.”

He also said to use separate cutting boards for raw meat and other foods, like vegetables, and keep your food out of the “danger zone.”

“Generally, the rule is hot food should be 135 degrees Fahrenheit or higher and cold food should be 41 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. In between that 41 degrees to 135 is what is called the temperature danger zone, and that's where bacteria can grow,” he said.

And do not forget to wash your hands frequently, especially after handling raw meat.

You can find more food prep safety tips at the National Restaurant Association’s website.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners. 
Tags
Local News New Mexico Restaurant AssociationThanksgivingCooking
Megan Myscofski
Megan Myscofski is a reporter with KUNM's Poverty and Public Health Project.
See stories by Megan Myscofski
Related Content
  • Students help instructional coach Regina Green caramelize onions for a dish featuring fresh greens from the school garden at Watkins Elementary.
    NPR News
    Can cooking and gardening at school inspire better nutrition? Ask these kids
    Allison Aubrey
    With diet-related disease on the rise in the U.S., some schools are adding nutrition to the curriculum. Teaching kids to grow and cook fresh produce can influence life-long eating habits.
  • Root vegetables and lemon
    News
    Let's talk about favorite fall foods
    Kaveh Mowahed
    Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/16 8am: Even in New Mexico, we might be thinking about pumpkin flavored everything when fall weather hits, but we’re also lusting after anything with chile, pecan or squash – or maybe a combination of all of them? Have you found creative ways to incorporate local foods into traditional fall dishes?
Load More