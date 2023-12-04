PNM warns customers about holiday scammers

Electricity company PNM is warning its customers of a rise in scam calls this holiday season. In a statement, PNM said there have already been more than 350 scam calls reported this year, with businesses and residential customers both being targeted.

People pretending to be from the electricity company call people seeking payment, often in the form of gift card or wire transfer. They usually demand between $200 - $500 from residential customers and more than $1,000 from business customers.

Terri Reishus, a communications representative at PNM, said that spikes in scams tend to happen during the holiday season.

"During the holidays, scammers become very aggressive. And they're very good at their job," she said. "They prey on people during the holidays because they're entertaining loved ones, family friends."

Customers have said that although they have had qualms, they have handed over money for fear of being without power while hosting parties or cooking.

The energy company said that their representatives never call people outside the hours of Monday to Friday between 7.30am and 6pm, and that anyone who wants to check whether a call is legitimate can call 888-DIAL-PNM (1-888-342-5766).

More information is available on PNM's website here.