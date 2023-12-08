Early voting for District 6 runoff ends Saturday

Early voting in the runoff election for Albuquerque City Council District 6 ends Saturday, ahead of Tuesday’s election. Fewer than 7% of eligible voters have cast a ballot in the race so far, according to the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office.

The race is between Democrats Nichole Rogers, who took the top spot in last month’s Regular Local Election with 40% of votes, and Jeff Hoehn, who came in second with 32%.

Albuquerque candidates must secure more than half of votes cast in order to win a seat outright. Since District 6 was originally a four-way race, with candidates Kristin Greene and Abel Otero also on the ballot, it was more likely votes would get spread thin enough to require a runoff.

There are five early voting locations open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in and around the district, which encompasses the International District and Nob Hill along Central Avenue, as well as south of there past the Sunport.

On Election Day, Dec. 12, the number of polling sites will double to 10 and will open earlier, at 7 a.m.

The deadline has passed to request an absentee ballot. Those who already have one must turn it in by the time polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The safest bet at this point is to hand deliver it to a polling place.

Turnout for the November election in Bernalillo County was low, not breaking 20%. The Clerk’s Office is encouraging more District 6 voters to have their voices heard this time around.