La Cueva students host health fair to advocate for greater health equity

Consistent health care access for New Mexicans can be a challenge. About 25% of people in the state live at or below the federal poverty line and the shortage of healthcare workers impacts routine preventative care. But youth advocates who hope to help fill some of those gaps with a health equity fair taking place Saturday.

The Care For More health fair takes place at Albuquerque’s La Cueva High School. Students Anna Pearson and Prajeeta Dahal are part of La Cueva’s DECA program, which helps prepare emerging leaders for future careers. They organized the event fair with Centro Savila, which provides bilingual mental health care and case management.

Dahal said they want to promote access to health resources, especially for underserved community members, and uplift them.

"We’re not looking to provide short term solutions, but we’re trying to give people access to more long term plans and further health equity in the future" said Dahal.

Folks will be able to get screenings for things like diabetes and mental health, as well as blood pressure checks, and information on Medicaid programs.

Some participating organizations in the health fair include Bernalillo County Mental Health Office, New Mexico Aging and Long-term Services, Centro Savila, New Mexico Asian Family Center, Planned Parenthood, OLE NM, Health Equity Council, Presbyterian Community Health Worker Assistance, and Blue Cross Blue Shield NM.

Pearson also said that their goal is to engage the community, but especially youth volunteers.

"I think for me, health equity means that each person has equal opportunity at gaining access to these resources and there aren’t barriers preventing them from having access to these resources" Pearson said.

The fair takes place tomorrow from 9 am - 3 pm at La Cueva High School’s concourse.

