Human Services Department provides help to keep New Mexicans warm and fed this winter

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published December 15, 2023 at 1:06 PM MST
Alice Fordham
/
KUNM
Temperatures are dropping all over New Mexico, and heating bills are arduous for many

As winter begins in earnest, the Human Services Department is highlighting an energy assistance program which helps with cooling homes in the summer and heating them in the winter.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is available to people whose income is at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.

Karmela Martinez, the director of the Income Support Division of the department, said the program can provide direct payments to vendors for electric or gas payments, or for fuels like propane. The program can also reimburse for the purchase or gathering of wood.

She said that if people received a disconnect notice from an electric or gas vendor, the department can help with that too.

People can apply for the program online through the YesNM portal, or they can call HSD's customer services department on 1-800-283-4465, or they can visit an Income Services Department field office: a map can be found here.

Martinez also noted a food assistance program for seniors over 60. People are eligible if they are at or under 130% of the federal poverty level, and they can get the help even if they also receive other food assistance like SNAP.

"This affords them a supplement: a monthly food box with pantry goods as well as fresh goods, and affords them that box once a month," said Martinez.

That "Senior Food Box Program" is run in Santa Fe and Albuquerque by the nonprofit Echo. If people are unable to go themselves, they can send a representative to collect the food box. More information can be found by calling 505-242-6777 or clicking here.

Martinez also urged people to look out for turquoise envelopes from HSD in the mail. She said that many people are re-applying for SNAP and Medicaid and may need to submit applications and documentation.

For additional resources in Bernalillo County, including with rental assistance or access to addiction treatment, the Our Humanity campaign group has a guide to resources accessible here.

In Santa Fe, the Health Services Division has an application form to seek help with food, shelter or transportation accessible here.
Human Services DepartmentWinterPoverty
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
