USDA proposes overhaul of old forest management plans

Old growth forests are a natural and crucial resource for mitigating the ongoing effects of climate change because they provide clean drinking water and absorb carbon from our atmosphere.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing a revamped management plan that would put a hyper focus on the conservation of these forests.

Old and mature growth forests aren’t just “old,” as the name suggests.

“They're dynamic, they're ever evolving,” said Andrew Black with the National Wildlife Federation.“They're constantly changing in the face of things like climate and other threats.”

Those threats vary from wildfires and drought to disease and insect infestation.

His organization is applauding the USDA’s intention to amend outdated national old growth management rules to prohibit logging and mandating a consistent science-based approach to future U.S. Forest Service management practices.

In general, that would mean taking a closer look at forest thinning or prescribed burning and overall reforestation goals by 2030.

If approved by the USDA, the parent agency of the Forest Service, the amendment would apply to all 128 forest land management plans, including those that manage the five national forests in New Mexico.

Piñon-juniper, ponderosa pine, and Douglas fir are just a few tree species that are considered “old growth” in the state. But, Black says the rules will adapt by region.

“There's over 200, old growth forest types in the U.S., Black said. “So, obviously, a one size fits all approach to old growth won't really work.”

The Southwest is at the forefront of climate change, with large water demand and drought straining infrastructure and depleting limited groundwater.

Public comments can be submitted to the U.S. Forest Service via a web portal. The agency said feedback would be “most valuable” if submitted by Feb. 2. A tribal consultation period also remains open.