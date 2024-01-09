Proposed salary increase for New Mexico State Police draws concern

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is proposing a $10.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year. That includes a 14% raise for state police officers. But some lawmakers have mixed feelings on the proposal.

In a House Appropriations & Finance Committee meeting Monday, Rep. Rod Montoya (R- San Juan) said local police departments already have a hard time holding on to their employees.

“With the same qualifications they have, they can go to the state police and make more money right now,” he said.

Montoya said that although it may help one area, it may hurt another somewhere else and by making a huge increase in pay, it will harm local folks.

Rep. Joseph Sanchez (D-Alcalde) said he supports the increased salary for law enforcement but is worried about preventing poaching from local governments.

“I'm hearing the same concerns from sheriffs and cities that they're going to lose the law enforcement to state police,” he said. “Have you guys considered that? What are the solutions you guys are looking at?”

Montoya suggested finding a way to pay both state police officers and local police. But state legislation doesn’t control salaries at local levels. Those are set by local governments.

The state currently has the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund, set up in 2022, and a law enforcement retention fund to help local departments recruit and retain officers.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.