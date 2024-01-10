Bernalillo County aims to make its emergency shelters more accessible for people with disabilities

Bernalillo County has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that will go in part toward helping support New Mexicans with disabilities and other specialized needs in emergency situations.

The State Homeland Security Grant Program has awarded the county $64,000. About a third of it will go to its Department of Emergency Management for training and equipment.

Director Tom Walmsley said that will include the state’s first shelter trailer tailored to “access and functional needs.” If the county had to stand up an emergency shelter, the trailer would be deployed with resources and equipment.

“It would be specially outfitted with supplies to address special needs,” he said. “Like, we don’t have a resource right now that has things like heavyweight cots, things like ramp material.”

He said the county will work with representatives from the Department of Health and the Governor’s Commission on Disability to design the trailer over the next three months.

Walmsley said the need for it was made clear during the Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak Fire disaster. The county supported setting up a shelter at the Glorieta Camps, which did not have a facility designed or even designated for that purpose.

“So, there was definitely some issues with people being able to get into certain areas,” he said. “Ramps weren’t fully available in all the different facilities.”

The grant will also finance SWAT equipment and training for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and elections security projects in the County Clerk’s Office. The county’s Metro Air Support Unit and Rescue Task Force will also see a portion of the funds.