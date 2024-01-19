© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bill in the Legislature proposes more funding for higher education to meet Yazzie/Martinez mandates

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published January 19, 2024 at 12:53 PM MST
Emily Ranquist
/
Pexels

Education is a major focus during this year’s legislative session, especially as the Governor has underscored the importance of working towards providing nation-leading education in her State of the State address this/last week. Lawmakers are proposing a bill that would provide more funding for the development of bilingual education in hopes of strengthening the state’s response to the Yazzie/Martinez decision.

That landmark decision handed down 5 years ago promised to ensure the state provides an equitable education to several groups of at-risk students, one being bilingual students.

House Bill 39 aims to allocate funding to higher education, tribal colleges, and the Public Education Department to strengthen higher education programs by working to recruit students to complete bilingual education degrees and developing culturally responsive instruction.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Democratic Representative and educator Yanira Gurrola, said there has been a band-aid approach to implementing the court’s decision and by investing in higher education this bill would increase professional capacity.

"Right now, we have shortage of everything. And these programs at the universities are struggling to survive. For these programs to survive are close to $30 million investment in the budget and it’s not happening. They are surviving with cents on that money" said Gurrola.

Melissa Candelaria, member for the Yazzie counsel and education director at the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty said, this bill is an important opportunity and the next step in making sure the state meets the mandates of the Yazzie/Martinez ruling.

“HB 39 is an important opportunity…over the last 5 years since the court ruled the State of NM is violating students’ right to a sufficient education, the Legislature has increased funding for public schools. The next step in this legislative session is for lawmakers to pass HB 39 to target funding to culturally relevant teacher recruitment, workforce and curriculum development, and support services.”

The bill is currently in the House Education Committee. If it passes it goes next to House Appropriations and Finance.
Tags
Local News Yazzie Martinezeducation lawsuit2024 legislative sessionMelissa CandelariaYanira Gurrola
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez
Related Content
  • News
    Let's Talk Yazzie/Martinez update
    Taylor Velazquez
    In 2018, a judge ruled in the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit that New Mexico was failing to provide an equitable education to students who are low-income, Native American, have disabilities or are English language learners. This means that the state is in direct violation of the education clause in the New Mexico State Constitution.
  • Local News
    Yazzie/Martinez plantiffs heading back to court soon
    Taylor Velazquez
    The Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit is one of the biggest education court cases the state has ever seen. But advocates say, since its settlement, nothing has substantially changed. Lawyers from the Center on Law and Poverty hosted an information session recently to talk about their preparations to head back to court.
Load More