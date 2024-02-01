Gun bills advance in the House and Senate

Three gun bills advanced in the House and Senate Judiciary Committees that are all in line with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public safety agenda.

The House Judiciary Committee heard about three hours of impassioned testimonies over two bills. The first, HB 127, would raise the minimum age for firearm purchases and possession from 18 to 21.

The bill has some exceptions, for example, safety courses and competitions, but Michelle Frost-Maynard with the New Mexico Cattle Growers’ and Wool Growers’ Associations said that’s not enough.

“There’s no general exception for minors or young adults possessing these firearms in self-defense, defense of another or defense of livestock when we’re out there working in remote areas,” she said.

The committee also heard HB 137, which would ban the sale and possession of some semi-automatic firearms. It mirrors federal legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM). Chris Marvin with the Everytown Veterans Advisory Council spoke in favor of the bill.

“These weapons are a poor choice for hunting,” he said. “They’re unreasonably awkward for self-defense. Military-style assault weapons have only one purpose – suppressing and killing the enemy in combat.”

Both passed the committee as is.

The Senate Judiciary Committee spent about a half an hour on SB 69, a bill that would put a 14-day waiting period in place for firearms purchases. The committee passed the bill with one change: that the waiting period be modified from 14 business days to 14 calendar days.

The bills now head to the floors of the Senate and the House. An earlier bill, House Bill 114, passed last week and is waiting for a hearing on the House floor. Another, House Bill 27, would make changes to the extreme risk protection order, which is designed to keep weapons out of the hands of those who may pose a danger to themselves or others. It is waiting for a hearing on the House floor.

