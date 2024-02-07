Federal funds for homelessness assistance in New Mexico increase slightly

New Mexico received a grant for over $16 million from the federal government for homelessness assistance, about $2 million more than the state received last year.

The City of Albuquerque will get $3.5 million from the grant, which comes from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD). Katie Simon, spokesperson for the city’s Health, Housing, and Homelessness Department, said the bump in funds helps when inflation is high.

“As housing cost prices go up in Albuquerque, it takes more dollars to help a single person, if rent has gone up and a voucher doesn’t go as far as it used to,” Simon said.

The city’s total budget for homelessness assistance is about $25 million.

“Nearly all of it goes to direct assistance beneficiaries, so that’s rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing vouchers for people who are exiting homelessness,” Simon said.

The rest of the funds the state received will go to nonprofits around the state that work with people who are unhoused.

The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness is receiving $1.3 million. Catholic Charities and Mesilla Valley Community of Hope will each get about $1 million.

The complete list of allocations is as follows:

$163,211 for Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless, Inc.

$1,067,213 for Catholic Charities

$3,591,847 for City of Albuquerque

$229,048 for Cuidando Los Niños

$325,516 for High Desert Housing

$108,858 for New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness

$535,524 for Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico

$375,422 for TenderLove Community Center

$53,915 for Abode Inc

$632,625 for Battered Families Services, Inc.

$121,063 for Casa Milagro Inc.

$139,702 for Community Against Violence, Inc.

$372,924 for County of Sandoval

$628,833 for DreamTree Project, Inc.

$325,276 for El Camino Real Housing Authority

$128,661 for El Refugio, Inc.

$940,816 for La Casa, Inc.

$1,125,523 for Mesilla Valley Community of Hope

$1,325,877 for New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness

$382,677 for Saint Elizabeth Shelter Corporation

$269,676 for San Juan County Partnership

$158,403 for San Juan Safe Communities Initiative, Inc.

$340,617 for Santa Fe Community Housing Trust

$237,479 for SPIN Supporting People In Need

$75,378 for Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico

$953,769 for The Life Link

$498,370 for Valencia Shelter Services for Victims of Domestic Violence

$1,165,192 for Youth Shelters and Family Services

