Bill mandating school board training and transparency heads to governor

A bill mandating more training for school board members and requiring more disclosure on campaign donations is on its way to the governor’s desk after lengthy debate on the House floor. It sparked tensions around the Public Education Department and local control in schools.

The late-night vote followed two failed attempts to amend the SB 137 by Rep. Rod Montoya (R-Farmington). He sought to add language ensuring PED’s actions do not go beyond state statute.

“Currently, I believe PED is going rogue,” he said.

He also put forth an amendment that would prevent PED from requiring training it deems relevant.

“We're headed towards an amazing impasse here, where school districts that are doing very, very well are going to be told to do something else at great cost to the school district, at cost to the parents at cost to the teachers who do not live near the schools,” he said. “So this is a vehicle to once again, let the governor and PED know that we really, really mean it.”

But as Rep. Susan Herrera (D-Embudo) pointed out, required training is already in state law. The bill would have PED focus on what school boards need to know.

“What is the law? What are the open meetings act? What are the laws that pertain to governmental bodies? We need to have them trained in these things,” she said.

The bill would require school board members to attend 10 hours of training in their first year followed by 5 hours each additional year and to report their attendance.

The bill also requires all school board candidates to report campaign contributions and spending in excess of $1,000. According to Think New Mexico, which has been pushing for the bill, the state is one of only six that does not require all school board candidates to disclose their campaign contributions.

The bill also mandates webcasting and archiving of meetings. Only about half the school boards in the state currently offer webcasts.