UNM Indigenous professors create first-ever tribal government textbook

A group of Indigenous professors at the University of New Mexico is developing the first-ever tribal government textbook for young adults.

Jennifer Denetdale (Diné) realized the need for this project when she was helping her grandson apply for scholarships and one of the requirements was taking a Navajo government class.

“As I’m helping him I realized that he's using an outdated textbook that's not intended for young adults, for high school students,” she said.

Denetdale is chair of American Studies at the University of New Mexico. She says the new textbook will include subjects such as Diné sovereignty, impacts of colonial invasion, and the foundation of Diné governance and leadership.

The Navajo Nation Council has allocated $170,000 for the textbook’s creation. The material will also be reviewed by Diné educators and students in collaboration with the Division of Diné Education to ensure the curriculum and assessment standards are met.

Along with Denetdale, other Diné authors include: former Navajo Nation Vice President Rex Lee Jim, Wendy Greyeyes, Andrew Curley, Miranda Haskie, Kara Roanhorse, Melanie K. Yazzie, Lloyd L. Lee, Byron Tsabetsaye and Farina King.

Denetdale said they have received praise from educators, school board members and even the President of the Navajo Nation, Buu Nygren.

“We've gotten so much support, I had a meeting with President Buu Nygren who just wanted to hear about the project. And he gave me some ideas and said, ‘You know, make sure you include this and make sure you include that’”

Denetdale said it's a moment of privilege and opportunity.

“The rise of Diné scholars, doing our own work has been pretty spectacular and pretty amazing,” she said.

In the past, textbooks have often been written by non-Diné authors and used a more Western methodological approach, which Denetdale said lacks a depth of knowledge in Diné customs.

She adds the need for a tribal government textbook is not only for students.

“Teachers often say that they have to pull the resources together, they have to pull samples from different places to be able to create a curriculum,” said Denetdale. “This is just something that doesn't exist right now and that it's finally coming into fruition.”

Denetdale said they need support from the school boards because the book will not fit state curriculum standards.

“Because it’s Native American studies, it just doesn't fit in the curriculum. But if we’re able to get it in schools, it'll get a lot of use, and it'll get a lot of attention.”

Denetdale says for Indigenous scholars it’s always a labor of love.

“Our research is re-rooted in the work that we do and the care that we give it because we have a care for our own nations and our communities,” she said.

She has this message for young Indigenous people who will be the audience for this book.

“It'll be an impetus for our young people to remember that we are first and foremost citizens of our own nation, and that whatever criticisms we might have of our government recognize that Indigenous sovereignty is always under attack. And that we must do what we can to support the sovereignty of our respective government nations.”

Denetdale and her collaborators will create two volumes over the next three years, which will be available in both English and Diné. The first draft is slated to be finished by March 2024.