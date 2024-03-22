UNM Lobo fans cheer the team's first March Madness game in a decade

For the first time in 10 years the University of New Mexico Lobos went to March Madness. The Men’s Basketball team took on the Clemson Tigers from South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament. KUNM went to the watch party on UNM’s campus.

Students gathered in the Student Union Building atrium to watch this historic game.

UNM’s men’s basketball team won the Mountain West Conference last Saturday, making that the first conference they’ve won since 2014. Tara Kuponiyi, a junior at UNM, showed up with her friends to support the Lobos.

“These colors really do run red and black and white, and teal… sometimes,” said Kuponiyi.

The party’s energy fluctuated with the score. UNM was down at the half, prompting sighs from the crowd, and in the end, the Lobos lost 56-77 against the Tigers. It was a blow to Lobo fan Jarrod Trainor, but he also saw an upside.

“It’s disappointing but in the end, you look back and we made the tournament, and that’s all that I think we really wanted,” said Trainor.

The Lobos will now head back home to Albuquerque, while the Clemson Tigers continue on in March Madness, playing Sunday in a second round for the first time since 2018.