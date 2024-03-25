UNM Researchers say the prevalence of plastics in placenta could impact future public health

Researchers at the University of New Mexico recently published astudy pointing towards an alarming presence of elevated levels of microplastics in human placentas, which could impact future public health.

Dr. Matthew Campen led the team that published the research in “Toxicological Sciences,” which included postdoctoral fellow Marcus Garcia and researchers from Baylor College of Medicine and Oklahoma State University.

Campen said these microplastics are everywhere and after studying about 62 donated human placentas, the wide range of microplastics give them pause.

Campen said right now people are living longer and healthy babies are being born, but because these plastics are increasing exponentially there will be a tipping point that will impact public health.

"We need governments around the world to start investing in better waste management policy," said Campen.

The most prevalent polymer researchers found in placental tissues was polyethylene, which is used to make plastic bags and bottles. Garcia said even if we cut out plastic use today, we would still see microplastic production accumulate and they’re goal is to bring awareness.

"When you drink from a fresh water bottle you’re not putting yourself at risk because of plastics coming off of that bottle, but you’re putting your grandchildren at risk," Campen said.

Campen continued that moving forward in the next few years, they plan to work on hundreds more of these samples to truly understand what the long-term impact of this exposure is for moms and babies.

