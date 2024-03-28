Funds to get internet into low-income homes will likely end in April

Many New Mexicans have relied on a federal program for affordable internet access for the past few years. That money is likely about to dry up.

The $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program started in late 2021, as the pandemic made the need for more widespread internet access clear. But it has stopped taking applications.

Alison Riley with the state’s Office of Broadband Access and Expansion said almost 200,000 New Mexican homes have taken advantage of the program.

“That wasn't even every single eligible household. That was just the ones that our communication efforts were able to reach,” she said.

The funds are set to run out at the end of April. Riley says it’s possible that the U.S. Congress might continue funding the program in its next budget, but not likely.

The end of this program puts many low-income New Mexicans at risk of losing crucial internet connections, especially in rural areas and Tribal communities.

“Telehealth has been hugely helpful. Obviously with covid we've taken our education and our jobs home with us,” Riley said. “These populations losing access to that critical connection is gonna have a reverberating impact throughout the state.”

The program sent out a notice earlier this year to warn residents, but Riley said there are likely plenty of people who didn’t see it and will be blindsided when their bill goes up.

She said anyone in that position should call their internet service provider to get on a different plan.

