© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New USDA school nutrition standards aims to prevent diet related diseases

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published April 3, 2024 at 3:22 PM MDT
Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
/
PICRYL

For many of New Mexico’s students, school meals are crucial, with more than80% of them receiving half their daily caloriesfrom school breakfasts and lunches. Now, new nutrition standards from he U.S. Department of Agriculture aim to make these meals healthier and prevent diet-related diseases which are on the rise.

The USDA has proposed revisions to improve the nutritional quality of school meals. For the first time, those standards will limit added sugars in foods and decrease sodium levels.

The federal government publishes dietary guidelines for Americans every five years, but school nutrition standards so far haven’t followed those guidelines.

Dr. Beth Jimenez, a professor and pediatric dietitian with the University of New Mexico, said eating habits of young children can go a long way in reducing chronic disease as adults.

“Nutritious meals can help kids learn better, reduce behavior problems, and can reduce children’s risk long-term for chronic diseases like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, certain types of cancer and chronic kidney disease,” said Jimenez.

Sandra Kemp is the executive director for Albuquerque Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services. She said that throughout the district she serves about 30,000 students for breakfast and about 45,000 students lunch and innovative partnerships with local farms help APS keep its food healthy.

Hopefully we will be on the forefront of continuing to have more locally grown sourced products throughout the whole entire year,” said Kemp.

The USDA plans to issue its final rule this month so districts can start planning for the next school year.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.
Tags
Local News school lunchU.S. Department of AgricultureBeth JimenezSandy KempAlbuquerque Public Schools
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez
Related Content
  • Local News
    Bill to provide free meals to New Mexican children passes Senate
    Jeanette DeDios
    A bill that would provide free, healthy meals to all New Mexico school kids passed the state Senate over the weekend. KUNM has more on some of the changes that were made as the legislation reached the full chamber.
  • News
    Let's talk about healthy universal school meals
    Jeanette DeDios
    About 71% of New Mexican students qualify for free or reduced-price meals yet some of our children are still going hungry. The Healthy Universal School Meals Act introduced by Democratic Senators Michael Padilla and Leo Jaramillo would give all public and charter school students free access to breakfast and lunch regardless of family income. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is a supporter of this bill and made it one of her priorities in her State of the State address.
Load More