Interior Secretary Haaland announces $60 million to help water conservation along the Rio Grande

On Friday Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, announced a $60 million investment from the Biden administration for water conservation and drought resilience along the Rio Grande.

The federal funding will improve water protections in the lower Rio Grande Basin between Elephant Butte and El Paso, which has had issues with water loss and legal battles in recent years.

The $60 million that the Bureau of Reclamation has invested is a part of the $500 million dollars from the Inflation Reduction Act for water management outside the Colorado River Basin.

Haaland said the bureau will work through existing agreements with local irrigation districts on projects that have the potential to save millions of gallons of water per year.

“When drought conditions like this strike, we know it doesn't just impact one community. It affects all of us,” she said. “We all have a role and an obligation to use water wisely, manage our resources with every community in mind, work collaboratively and respect each other during this challenging time.”

Rebecca Roose, Infrastructure advisor for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, said a recently published Water Action Plan predicts over the next 50 years New Mexico will have 25% less water than today.

“How are we going to ensure that our cultural resources and our cultural opportunities, that families are able to thrive, that we have a vibrant economy that meets the needs of our state,” she said.

The additional funds will go towards infrastructure repairs to improve water supplies and water delivery systems around the region. They will also help build increased storage for existing dams and stormwater capture systems.

This water will be used to revitalize aquifers, reduce irrigation demands and improve wildlife habitat for endangered species.

The Rio Grande provides water for agricultural food production and drinking water to New Mexico and Texas. The 23-year drought has plagued the region with record low water levels throughout the basin.

Haaland said additional funding for other basins will be announced later this summer or fall.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.