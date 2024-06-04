New Mexico's 2024 primary election results

Heather Berghmans ousts Ivey-Soto in Senate District 15 Democratic primary - Jeanette DeDios, KUNM News

Heather Berghmans has won the Democratic primary race for Senate District 15, edging out her opponent Daniel Ivey-Soto with about 80% of the votes, according to unofficial results. That means she will go up against Republican Craig Degenhardt in November.

Berghmans was finance director for the New Mexico House Democratic Campaign. She also worked as a policy analyst for Democratic officials including House Speaker Javier Martinez.

Her opponent Ivey-Soto was the incumbent in this race with nearly 12 years of experience in the state Legislature.

Allegations of sexual harassment that were brought against him in 2022 may have played a factor in his loss. Though he did not face official punishment, Ivey-Soto resigned as chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, saying the allegations were a distraction. Another complaint was filed with the State Ethics Commission alleging that he committed financial impropriety. Ivey-Soto told KUNM the Commission dismissed all charges against him.

Berghman’s top priorities include housing and homelessness, public safety, and education.

She’ll be on the ballot in November against Republican candidate Craig Degenhardt, who ran unopposed in his party’s primary. Degenhardt is a senior industrial designer whose campaign mentions crime and education as his main priorities.

Berghmans raised $146,194 for her primary bid, with the biggest share coming from individual donors. Lawmakers like House Speaker Javier Martinez and Sen. Katy Duhigg also funded her campaign. She also has political action committees like Emily’s List, which backs Democratic women who support reproductive rights. Degenhardt on the other hand only raised $1,173, with most of his funds coming from himself, according to campaign finance records.

Looking ahead to the general election, Democrats in the area have more registered voters with more than 46% compared to 27.5% for Republicans, according to a partisan performance analysis, which estimates that Democrats will win more than 57% of votes.

Appointed state Rep. Gurrola Valenzuela heads to District 16 general election - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

Rep. Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela, who has represented New Mexico House District 16 since her appointment In 2023, beat out Marsella Duarte in the Democratic primary election Tuesday, according to an Associated Press race call. Duarte had also been appointed to the seat for a few weeks in late 2022. Gurrola Valenzuela will go up against Republican Leland Bohannon in November.

The two candidates were each appointed to the District 16 seat after longtime Representative Antonio “Moe” Maestas was appointed to the Senate in 2022. Duarte finished out his 2022 term and the Bernalillo County Commission later appointed Gurrola Valenzuela to finish his next two-year term.

Yesterday’s [TUES] victory was Gurrola Valenzuela’s first election, having no prior political experience before her appointment. A math teacher, department chair and bilingual coordinator for Albuquerque Public Schools for over a decade, she worked as an engineer in Mexico before immigrating to the U.S.

She ran in part on her new-found record as a lawmaker. This year, she co-sponsored legislation requiring colleges and universities to adopt affirmative consent and trauma-informed policies for investigating sexual abuse allegations. Last year, she carried a bill that created a special status to protect juvenile immigrants who experience abuse or neglect.

She told the League of Women Voters one of her priorities is reducing crime in the district on Albuquerque’s Westside. She cited “neighborhood policing, drug treatment, and more police officers,” as policies she’s interested in pursuing.

She’ll be on November’s ballot against Republican candidate Leland Bohannon, who ran unopposed in his party’s primary. Bohannon is a retired Air Force pilot whose campaign lists crime and the economy as his top priorities.

The Associated Press reported in 2017 the Air Force disciplined Bohannon for refusing to sign a certificate of appreciation for the same-gender spouse of a retiring airman. He appealed on religious grounds, which the Air Force Times reported was granted by then-Secretary of the Air Force and former Republican U.S. Representative of New Mexico, Heather Wilson.

Gurrola Valenzuela raised over $111,000 for her contested primary bid, while unopposed Bohannon raised about $4,800, all but about $300 of which came from himself, according to campaign finance records.

While almost exactly half of District 16 residents are registered Democrats, the district leans more blue. A partisan performance analysis estimates Democrats would win about 60% of its likely votes.

Michelle Pauline Abeyta defeats House District 69 incumbent in the Democratic primary - Jeanette DeDios, KUNM News

Michelle Pauline Abeyta has won the Democratic primary race for House District 69, according to unofficial results. She defeated incumbent Harry Garcia, who’s been in office since 2016, and miner Stanley Michael, winning more than 55% of the votes.

District 69 lies west of Albuquerque from White Rock all the way to Alamo Navajo Reservation. It’s one of the biggest districts, encompassing six counties.

Abeyta is a member of the Navajo Nation and is from To’hajiilee, New Mexico and continues to live there today with her husband and children. She received a Bachelor's degree from the University of New Mexico before earning her Doctorate in Indigenous Peoples Law and Policy from the University of Arizona.

As a board member of the To’hajiilee Community School Board of Education, Abeyta said her top priorities include the safety of infrastructure within schools in her area.

“The buildings in a lot of communities are deteriorating, they're old, and they're not sustaining the population,” she said. “They're not a safe space for our teachers, our staff, or students.”

Abeyta said the main reason she decided to run was the lack of work being done to fund a preschool program within her community. This encouraged her to ask other community members within the district, “Who else has been left out?”

“Who else has not received the support they needed?” she asked. “And, come to find out, it was almost every community.”

In this rural district, Abeyta said there are a lot of multi-generational homes that lack sufficient infrastructure. She ran in part on changing that.

“So that if they want to build a structure or if they want to pull a mobile home or a prefabricated home, they can,” she said. “To be able to support broadband, water, electricity, sewage, decent roads for buses to come through, for public safety to come through —we're gonna have to get really creative.”

No Republicans ran for the District 69 seat, meaning Abeyta will likely win in November’s general election. However, minor party and Independent candidates could still oppose her.

This post will be updated as more races are called.

