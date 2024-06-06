© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State officials seeking public comment on hospital consolidation law

KUNM | By Daniel Montaño
Published June 6, 2024 at 3:33 PM MDT
Presbyterian Hospital near Downtown Albuquerque.
Shelby Wyatt
/
Source New Mexico
Presbyterian Hospital near Downtown Albuquerque. A failed merger between Presbyterian Healthcare Services and Iowa-based UnityPoint Health helped start the conversation locally around hospital consolidation.

State officials are hosting the first of several meetings Friday seeking input on how to best safeguard New Mexico’s hospitals from outside influence that can negatively impact patients.

Hospitals facing financial instability can attract potentially predatory investment groups seeking to turn a quick profit. Often that comes in the form of charging more for services, outright cutting certain services altogether, reducing staff or employing other tactics that leave patients by the wayside.

State senator Katy Duhigg, who cosponsored a temporary law that provides oversight of hospital mergers and acquisitions, said that in crafting a long-term solution officials are holding meetings to get input from medical industry experts, and the general public alike.

“It involves those of us who are going to get these services every day, and so we want to make sure all voices are heard and taken into consideration,” she said.

Duhigg said those who can’t make it to this meeting will have the chance to have their voice heard at future events or they can go the direct route.

“Reach out to me. Reach out to the office of the superintendent,” she said. “We want to hear from folks.

WHERE: UNM Lobo Rainforest, 101 Broadway Boulevard NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

WHEN: Friday, June 7 at 2:00 p.m. MDT

To Attend virtually, contact Kim Sewell no later than 5:00 p.m. MDT Thursday, June 6.
Tags
Local News Local newshospitalsPrivate EquitySen. Katy Duhiggpublic healthPublic input
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño, a part-time reporter, and occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
See stories by Daniel Montaño
Related Content
  • Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
    Local News
    New law gives state officials more oversight on hospital acquisitions
    Megan Myscofski
    Hospital acquisitions are growing across the country, and that’s leading to higher prices for patients. Many of those deals involve private equity, which often makes cuts to certain care to drive up profits, or religious organizations that might refuse types of care that they don’t support.New Mexico is at an especially high risk for deals that could limit health care. It also has a new law that could curb that.
Load More