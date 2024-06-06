State officials seeking public comment on hospital consolidation law

State officials are hosting the first of several meetings Friday seeking input on how to best safeguard New Mexico’s hospitals from outside influence that can negatively impact patients.

Hospitals facing financial instability can attract potentially predatory investment groups seeking to turn a quick profit. Often that comes in the form of charging more for services, outright cutting certain services altogether, reducing staff or employing other tactics that leave patients by the wayside.

State senator Katy Duhigg, who cosponsored a temporary law that provides oversight of hospital mergers and acquisitions, said that in crafting a long-term solution officials are holding meetings to get input from medical industry experts, and the general public alike.

“It involves those of us who are going to get these services every day, and so we want to make sure all voices are heard and taken into consideration,” she said.

Duhigg said those who can’t make it to this meeting will have the chance to have their voice heard at future events or they can go the direct route.

“Reach out to me. Reach out to the office of the superintendent,” she said. “We want to hear from folks.

WHERE: UNM Lobo Rainforest, 101 Broadway Boulevard NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

WHEN: Friday, June 7 at 2:00 p.m. MDT

To Attend virtually, contact Kim Sewell no later than 5:00 p.m. MDT Thursday, June 6.