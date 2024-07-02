Albuquerque rolls out electric vans for its on-demand ‘microtransit’ program

The City of Albuquerque started piloting a “microtransit” program earlier this year, where rides can be requested in a couple dense areas that lack sufficient bus routes. The city rolled out new electric vans for the ABQ Ride Connect program Tuesday.

The city spent $537,000 in Federal Transit Administration grant funds on five EVs for the program about six months ago. Transit Director Leslie Keener said it then had to install additional charging stations at the Ken Sanchez Transit Facility.

“Which is a long process, considering the permitting,” she said. “And I think the transformers were an issue.”

Nash Jones / KUNM The city of Albuquerque installed new charging stations at its transit facility for the new ABQ Ride Connect EV fleet.

The city spent an additional $220,000 on the chargers, according to a spokesperson.

Keener said, now that they’re charged up, the electric vans further the city’s goal of getting to zero emissions by 2040, among other benefits.

“Socially, it’s a mobility solution that adapts to changing needs of the community,” she said. “Environmentally, it reduces our greenhouse gas impact and displaces our car trips. And it’s ultimately cost-effective for our department.”

The free service is available in two parts of town: The Southwest Mesa zone, which is south of Central Avenue and west of Coors Boulevard, and the Rio Grande service area, which runs from 4th Street to the river, south of Montaño Road.

Passengers can request a ride on an app to or from bus stops or stores. Keener said some area swimming pools have even been added to the list for the summer.

The one-year pilot program will expire in March and has provided over 1,900 rides so far, according to Keener.

It’s hitting some of the goals the department will weigh when considering whether to renew it, including customer satisfaction at 97%. However, Keener said ridership has been low, with about one passenger per vehicle each hour on average between the two zones. The department’s goal is to see that get up to around three. Keener said her team has expanded the zones, stops and program hours in response to rider feedback, and is seeing an uptick.

If the city decides not to continue to program, Keener said the new ADA-accessible EVs can be added to the SunVan fleet.