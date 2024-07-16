Heinrich highlights AI potential at small business training

On Monday, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich met with a group of small-business owners who were learning how to use artificial intelligence to discuss the promises and pitfalls of AI.

“So much of this is just about having a really human sounding chat bot that can speed up the things that you're already doing,” he said.

Heinrich helped launch the Senate AI Caucus in 2019. It works to develop policies that balance AI’s risks and rewards within the government while maintaining ethical standards.

He said that he’s worried about how AI could be used by bad people with bad intentions.

“I think the biggest risk is that we don't adequately regulate the things that are obvious, problematic uses or even criminal uses of AI,” he said. “But we're going to have great tools that I think 99% of the public is going to use for their small business.”

Maria Meier was part of the training at WESST business center in Albuquerque. She owns a consulting business called We Are The People that works with diverse young professionals who want to impact politics and policy. She said she’s been learning AI to help her small business.

“AI is the buzzword. Everybody who's doing these trainings is saying you got to integrate AI into your business. You got to learn AI,” she said.

Meier said at first she was hesitant to learn more because she didn’t come from a tech background. But she sees the advantages of ChatGPT

“Sometimes in crafting emails or messages, there's a real importance to make sure it's accurate and then it's personalized,” she said. “But if it can help you with at least the basics, you know, as a solopreneur, I'm going to take that opportunity.”

Professional insurance agent Janix Barbosa said she wants to learn more about AI and how that can affect privacy.

“Especially in my field as an insurance agent, the privacy is very important and how I can learn and can protect my clients from predators from AI,” she said. “That's very important, because the majority of my clients are senior citizens.”

AI & You hosted the AI training session. It’s a nonprofit organization that helps educate marginalized communities about the opportunities and challenges of AI. AI & You plans to hold more training sessions in the future.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.