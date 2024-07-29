Bernalillo County asks residents to ‘step up’ to fill vacant board seats

Bernalillo County has vacancies across more than a dozen boards, councils, committees and commissions. It put a call out Monday, asking residents to “step up and serve the community” by filling the seats.

The groups looking for members range from lighter fare like the Youth Sports Commission and the Keep BernCo Beautiful Advisory Board to oversight of the Sheriff's Department and county detention facility.

Most are looking to fill only a few seats. However, there are three brand new ones that lack any members at all. The county commission created the behavioral health-related boards through an ordinance it passed late last month.

The Behavioral Health Technical Advisory Committee focuses on evaluation, data collection and research. It’s looking to fill three seats.

Meanwhile, the Behavioral Health Education And Awareness Council can have up to seven members. It’s charged with collecting input and feedback from the community, including patients and providers.

Finally, the new Behavioral Health Advisory Board will boast 15 members once it’s filled. The ordinance specifies that they must represent certain sectors like health, public safety, courts and housing along with the City of Albuquerque and state. The board also has seats reserved for LGBTQ, Indigenous and disability rights representatives.

Some positions require the member to live in a certain county commission district. Others are “at-large,” and available to any county resident.

Applicants must submit a resume online and receive a sponsorship from their Bernalillo County commissioner by contacting them directly.



All Bernalillo County open seats: