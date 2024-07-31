A nonpartisan initiative aims to build trust amongst New Mexican voters

With the general election coming up on November 5th, a new initiative aims to increase transparency and trust among New Mexico voters.

Observe New Mexico is a nonpartisan election observation effort funded by the Carter Center. It will train election observers from New Mexico and send them throughout the state. They will document how electoral procedures are implemented and those reports will provide data on the conduct of elections in the state.

The purpose is to enhance transparency and to increase public understanding of election procedures, and also detect and deter electoral wrongdoings.

Carmen Lopez is co-lead for Observe New Mexico. She said they will hire six regional coordinators, who will in turn hire additional coordinators from each county. There will be over 250 observers around the state covering half of the polls in every county.

“So it will be people observing elections in their own community, and it will be people from their own community, recruiting their family, friends and colleagues to be part of this effort,” she said.

She adds this is a way to build trust in rural areas. Advisory board member Ryan Cangiolosi said that there’s been a growing erosion of trust in our electoral process.

“Not just here in New Mexico, but across the nation,” he said. “It isn't a partisan issue. It's a fundamental challenge to the very foundation of our democracy. Trust is the currency that makes everything else possible.”

Another advisory board member, former New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Barbara J. Vigil, said this initiative is a necessary step to reinforce the integrity of our electoral process.

“I can't stress enough how essential it is that every New Mexican feels that their voice is being heard and that their vote is being counted accurately,” she said.

Observe New Mexico officials said the Secretary of State’s office is providing guidance throughout the process.

If you want to get involved or learn more about the initiative, you can go to Observe New Mexico.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.