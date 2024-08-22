© 2024 KUNM
Influx of higher education funding set to revamp college campuses across the state

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published August 22, 2024 at 3:11 PM MDT
Jimmy Emerson
/
Flickr
The entrance to New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, N.M.

After a few weeks of traveling across the state, the New Mexico Higher Education Department heard from colleges and universities that maintaining facilities has been a challenge.

Last year, the Legislature awarded the department $325 million in capital outlay funding, more than what it requested.

This funding does not necessarily mean constructing new buildings, but investing in what is already on campuses.

In a statement, Chairman of the agency’s Capital Outlay Committee Luis Campos said the state’s colleges and universities are experiencing, “A prolonged facilities crisis.”

"Chairman Campos is correct," said the agency’s Chief Financial Officer, Gerald Hoehne. "As we continue to have facilities around the state, those facilities also require funding in order to maintain them."

Hoehne said the capital outlay funds would also be well spent renovating spaces to meet new and diverse needs and equipping facilities with the latest technology to better prepare students for the workforce.

He added that the funding is also crucial to make campus buildings safer to learn and work in.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.
Local News Higher Education Departmenthigher education fundingcapital outlayinfrastructurehigher educationuniversityCollegeFunding
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
