APS will host first ever ‘State of the District’ address

Albuquerque is the state’s largest largest school district serving over 80,000 students across 143 schools, and on Wednesday morning its new superintendent, Gabrielle Blakey will hold the an inaugural ‘State of the District’ event to that will address improving student outcomes and other issues, like chronic absenteeism.

Superintendent Blakey started her term this summer and is now in charge of seeing the district through the implementation of its strategic plan that aims to address third and eighth grade student proficiency numbers.

The ‘Emerging Stronger’ plan will measure student outcomes, especially identifying those students included under the Yazzie/Martinez ruling, which found the state was failing to provide students – especially low-income, Native American, English language learner, and students with disabilities – the programs and services they need to succeed . Right now, only about 33% percent of third-grade students are proficient in English and about 20% of eighth graders are proficient in math.

Courtney Jackson is a member of the APS Board of Education. She said district leaders are aware that everything is not perfect and they have the data to show that, but Blakey’s address will give an optimistic outlook on where APS is headed while also establishing accountability.

“She will address some of the changes in her organization structure to address how the administration can work towards the implementation of the strategic plan,” Jackson said. “And I think she’ll also say ‘here’s where we’re lacking but here’s my plan and what we’re going to do to move forward.’”

Jackson said Superintendent Blakey is eager to hear from the community and QR codes will be shared during the event so APS can process questions later on, those listening remotely.... The event starts at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Berna Facio Professional Development Complex and streamed on the district’s YouTube page .

